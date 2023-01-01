 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Keenan Cahill passes away at 27 due to complications from open heart surgery

Keenan Cahill, the Youtube star who got viral for his lip-syncing videos with several celebrities, passed away on Thursday at the age of 27 due to complications from a recent open heart surgery, as reported by Fox News.

Keenan was diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome when he was 1 year old. He had open heart surgery earlier in December ad succumbed to death after developing complications from that surgery.

A post on Keenan's Facebook page read, "We are sad to announce the passing of Keenan Cahill. Keenan is an inspiration and let’s celebrate by remembering all the content he created, the artists he collaborated with, the music he produced and the love he had for everyone who supported him over the years."

Keenan rose to fame on Youtube due to his viral lip syncing videos with many celebrities including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and 50 Cent. Keenan's Youtube channel currently has 725,000 subscribers and over 500 million views.

