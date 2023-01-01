Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated New Year with mom Blythe Danner and two kids at a tropical place.

On Saturday, December 31, Gwyenth Paltrow shared her tropical trip on Instagram through pictures with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16.

According to People, Paltrow shared a three-photo slideshow that featured her soaking in the sun, with the caption, "Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of (red heart emoji) and a little bit of (sea wave emoji)."

The 50 year old actress' trip with mother and kids comes weeks after she husband Brad Falchuk returned from their Paris trip.







