Sunday Jan 01 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton warned ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Kate Middleton and Prince William are being said to be the main target of Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir Spare which is set to hit shelves on January 10.

Royal experts and historians have warned that the Duke of Sussex's autobiography is reportedly brutal to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles' younger son Prince Harry has already issued warning to William as the Duke appeared complaining about his elder brother's behaviour towards him in "Harry & Meghan" docuseries dropped on Netflix last month.

Now, Meghan's hubby is expected to be "tough" on William and his wife  Kate as he has seemingly turned his gun on the Waleses.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside," a source told The Sunday Times.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” they added.

New claims come after it's reported that the details of Harry’s upcoming memoir have been leaked to the press, issuing warnings to the royal family.

While the royals and their fans have been braced for a new batch of bombshells once the book is out, one advanced reader has claimed that it is William and Kate who should be most concerned.

