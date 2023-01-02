 
James Cameron reveals MAJOR Na'vis changes in 'Avatar3'

Avatar 3 will feature Na’vis, which may not work for the good side. James Cameron is set to introduce a new Fire Na’vi tribe, the Ash People.

During an interview with 20 Minutes, the Oscar winner said, "I want to reveal the Nav'is from another angle because, for the moment, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Navi's examples.

The Titanic filmmaker added, "In Avatar 3, we'll do the reverse. We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best."

The Avatar: Way of Water has recently crossed $1 billion globally in 14 days.

