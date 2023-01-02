 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success
Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success

Taylor Swift enthralled fans as reports make rounds on internet that she will be releasing her reworked album Speak Now before her Eras world tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker working tirelessly to drop her next album after the record-breaking success of her album Midnights.

“Speak Now looks set to be the next album in the ‘Taylor’s Version’ series,” an insider told The Sun. “Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both Speak Now and 1989.”

“All details are still being ironed out but Speak Now Taylor’s Version should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her Eras world tour,” the source added.

“Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with Midnights but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans.”

This comes after it was revealed that Swift has broken yet another record with her latest album Midnights as she become the first artist to sell more vinyl copies than CD since the 1980s in the U.K.

Taylor’s tenth studio album Midnights – arrived in October - has had more than 80,000 vinyl sales this year to date, according to analysis of Official Charts data by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’
Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True
Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'

Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'
King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series

King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series
Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch
King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect 'solemnity' of Queen’s investiture

King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect 'solemnity' of Queen’s investiture
Jeremy Renner’s rep shares major health update after snowplowing accident

Jeremy Renner’s rep shares major health update after snowplowing accident
Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's secret James Bond-inspired outing

Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's secret James Bond-inspired outing
Selena Gomez celebrates friendships as she rings in New Year 2023

Selena Gomez celebrates friendships as she rings in New Year 2023
Cape Town carnival returns after two-year break

Cape Town carnival returns after two-year break