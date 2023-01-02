 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch
Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch

Oprah Winfrey has recently shared a glimpse of an end-of-year gratitude hike on social media.

On Sunday, the talk show host took to Instagram and posted a video of 10-mile hike on a picturesque mountain.

In the clip, Oprah opened up about her knee surgery that happened a year ago and she could not walk.

Therefore, this hike is a “big deal” for her.

Sharing the post, Oprah wrote, “During this “gratitude” hike I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey. A year ago, I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”

In the following post, The Color Purple star achieved her milestone and to celebrate, she revealed that she’s fond of bread and hence, would have a “bread picnic” after making it to the top of the mountain.

“Once we made it to the top, we celebrated with a BREAD picnic!” penned the 68-year-old.

Oprah continued, “As you walk into this new year, take this as a reminder to put one foot in front of the other. One foot in front of the other.”

“One foot in front of the other. And whether you’re hiking an actual mountain or just tackling a problem, remember to look at how far you’ve come and not how far you have left to go. Happy 2023,” she added.

In another video, Oprah showed her friend Gayle who sounded breathless and exhausted and they were seen teasing each other.

“How did @gayleking do during our 5-hour hike? (7 hours for Gayle, actually.) Here you go—she says her toes hurt today,” captioned Oprah.


More From Entertainment:

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’
Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success

Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success
Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023

Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’
Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos
Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True
Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'

Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'
King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series

King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series
Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch
King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect 'solemnity' of Queen’s investiture

King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect 'solemnity' of Queen’s investiture