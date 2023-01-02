 
Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Camila Mendes and Youtuber Rudy Mancuso were snapped getting cosy at the Miami beach during New Year holiday, two months after dating.

On Sunday, January 1, Camilla Mendes was snapped flaunting her toned physique in two piece swimsuit as she shared affectionate moments with Youtuber Rudy Mancuso.

According to Daily Mail, Rudy joined her and was seen hugging the actress from behind while lovingly resting his chin in the crook of her neck.

The lovers also spent quality time and shared laughs as the water crashed against them, and at one point, the musician stood in front of the actress to block the strong waves.

Camilla also sported a gold, Happy New Year headband along with a blue party hat and threw on a pair of stylish shades to protect her eyes from the bright Florida sun.

The Riverdale actress went Instagram official of the growing relationship with Mancuso earlier in November of last year when she uploaded pictures captioned, "Life update."

