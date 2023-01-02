Prince Harry appears confused as he welcomes 2023 with two brand new interviews

King Charles' younger son Prince Harry seems to be very confused as he entered 2023 with his two new interviews, repeating his claims about the royal family with hope of reconciliation.



In his 'explosive' chat with CBS 60 Minutes journalist Anderson Cooper, the Duke appeared reclaiming that he was "betrayed" with "briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife".



Harry continued: "The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto.

Meghan's hubby continued: "They will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting."

The Duke added: "So when we're being told for the last six years, 'we can't put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

In another interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, prince Harry appeared extending an olive branch to King Charles and Prince William, saying: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back"



Prince Harry's both interviews will be broadcast on 8 January, two days before his autobiography is published.