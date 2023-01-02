 
Luke Evans makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Fran Tomas

Luke Evans made his red carpet debut with his boyfriend Fran Tomas at the LuisaViaRoma for the UNICEF winter gala and shared about his 2022 in a media interaction, as reported by People.

Luke looked back at 2022 and shared that he has had an incredible year and he is happy going into the new year.

Luke said, "I'm just happy going into the new year, closing the year 2022, which has been an incredible year for me creatively as an actor. It's been an incredible, incredible year. I'm just happy that it's been a good one and I'm coming to the end of it with my very close friends."

He further added, "I've had a very busy physical year and so I was in shape a lot. But I have downtime and I relax too, because life isn't just all about looking good. 'Good' is the word here. Looking good is one thing. Feeling good is another thing altogether."

Evans spent most of the year with his boyfriend Tomas as the two visited Japan earlier in December and they also travelled to Spain for a wedding.

