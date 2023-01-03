Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling split after 4 years of marriage

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling parted ways after his recent struggles and act of child endangerment, sources told Page Six exclusively.

Back in December 7th and 8th, 2022, Bell was spotted huffing balloons in his car in the parking lot of a California vape shop while his young son sat in the back seat. According to the insider, said that Von Schmeling has “had enough.”

The Drake & Josh alum, 36, and Von Schmeling, 28, started dating in 2013 and married in an intimate ceremony in 2018. In July 2021, the actor revealed that they had quietly welcomed a boy.

Bell reportedly endangered his young son. “Drake pulled up in the driveway at his house [in Los Angeles] and started to inflate a pink balloon that was in his lap. He inhaled it … [until] the balloon was deflated,” the eyewitness told Us Magazine of the December 7th sighting, adding that the Bell repeated the action “six or seven times” over the course of 30 minutes. “Eventually he got out and went into his house, then he came back out and got his kid out of the rear child seat and carried him in.”

According to Page Six, Von Schmeling has moved back to Florida with their son. The outlet shared that she has closed on a home and is getting support from her family.

“They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” said the source. “It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober.”