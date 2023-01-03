‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside

Netflix’s smash-hit series Wednesday’s potential second season may not air on the streaming platform.

The hit series, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, landed on Netflix in November last year and became an ultimate hit.

In spite of the series’ huge success, Wednesday is yet to be renewed by Netflix for a second series – with nothing confirmed the renewal may seek a new channel outside of its original streaming host.

Netflix will be keen to keep Wednesday on its platform, but the streamer might not have a choice in the matter due to the fact the series is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) product.

According to Deadline, Amazon and MGM closed an $8.5bn (£7.06bn) merger – meaning the rights to Wednesday may go with it.

The report suggests that Wednesday season two could premiere on Amazon’s streaming giant, Prime Video, rather than on Netflix.

According to Netflix, Wednesday dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four – with 335 million hours – and scored the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on the streaming channel, accumulating more than 400 million hours in one week.

Wednesday is currently available on Netflix.