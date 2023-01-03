 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside
‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside 

Netflix’s smash-hit series Wednesday’s potential second season may not air on the streaming platform.

The hit series, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, landed on Netflix in November last year and became an ultimate hit.

In spite of the series’ huge success, Wednesday is yet to be renewed by Netflix for a second series – with nothing confirmed the renewal may seek a new channel outside of its original streaming host.

Netflix will be keen to keep Wednesday on its platform, but the streamer might not have a choice in the matter due to the fact the series is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) product.

According to Deadline, Amazon and MGM closed an $8.5bn (£7.06bn) merger – meaning the rights to Wednesday may go with it.

The report suggests that Wednesday season two could premiere on Amazon’s streaming giant, Prime Video, rather than on Netflix.

According to Netflix, Wednesday dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four – with 335 million hours – and scored the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on the streaming channel, accumulating more than 400 million hours in one week.

Wednesday is currently available on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber drops glitzy ‘holiday dump’ as she wishes fans ‘Happy New Year’

Hailey Bieber drops glitzy ‘holiday dump’ as she wishes fans ‘Happy New Year’
Series creators demand more money from Netflix after launching ad-supported service

Series creators demand more money from Netflix after launching ad-supported service
Kanye West’s daughter North West leaves fans in splits with new TikTok video

Kanye West’s daughter North West leaves fans in splits with new TikTok video
IU, Lee Jong Suk pen heartfelt letters to fans about relationship

IU, Lee Jong Suk pen heartfelt letters to fans about relationship
Nicola Peltz brags about Brooklyn Beckham helping her on film set

Nicola Peltz brags about Brooklyn Beckham helping her on film set
BTS J-Hope wins fans heart with large donation for his hometown

BTS J-Hope wins fans heart with large donation for his hometown

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner of sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner of sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location
Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67
Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?

Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?
Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling split after 4 years of marriage

Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling split after 4 years of marriage
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed