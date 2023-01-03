 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate’s neighbours make shocking claims about his Romanian compound

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

FileFootage

Andrew Tate has created some massive buzz in the news world ever since he was arrested with sexual assault and human trafficking charges.

The drama took a new turn as his neighbours recently made shocking claims about his Romanian compound.

The Times reported that Andrew’s neighbours noticed some suspicious activities at his house as locals claimed that young men came to the place every day to attend a ‘Hustler University’.

A person told the outlet: “There were groups arriving three or four times a week, sometimes there were three taxis a day.”

Andrew’s neighbour said that his house was visited so frequently that its location “was added to Google Maps to help taxi drivers find the building.”

Moreover, some locals claimed that they saw “women inside working on the video cameras” while another said: “There were women there 24 hours a day.”

Meanwhile, Romanian authorities appear convinced that the women may have been lured to shoot adult content as they were also subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.”

