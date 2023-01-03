BLACKPINK Lisa's 'Money' dance video garners 100 million views

BLACKPINK Lisa has just reached a major milestone with their music video dance performance for Money.

On

January 3

,

BLACKPINK's Lisa's

dance performance video surpassed 100 million views counter on YouTube.

The track was released on September 10, 2021, and the dance performance video reached the 100 million views mark in 1 year and 2 months.



Lisa is a member of the world’s famous Korean band and became the first female artist to achieve so when the album LALISA sold over 736,000 copies in South Korea and crossed 73.6 million views on YouTube during its first week of sales.

