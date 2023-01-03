 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

File Footage

Victoria Beckham wants to settle the ongoing fight with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after a year-long dispute.

The former Spice Girls member is not “afraid” of a show down with wife of her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham as she believes a little more controversy wouldn’t hurt the brand Beckham.

An insider told Closer Magazine that Posh Spice wants to end the feud with Brooklyn and Nicola and start bonding as one family unit again.

The insider said, “After a year of bickering and tension, Victoria is finally at the end of her tether with Nicola and wants to put it all behind them this year.”

“She wants to see eye to eye with Nicola wherever possible but she’s not afraid to have a showdown with her,” the source added. “Victoria wants to lay all of their problems out on the table and try to get to the heart of the matter.”

“Brand Beckham is never short of any drama, whether it’s David’s Qatar controversy or people poking holes in Vic’s fashion empire – but she feels the least they can do as a family is stand by one another.”

The alleged fight between the ladies started at Nicola Peltz’ wedding to the aspiring chef when she chose not to wear Victoria Beckham’s designed dress.

Also, it was reported that Victoria allegedly hijacked the first song Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to dance on after tying the knot, making the Transformers star storm out of her own reception.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off

Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off
Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday

Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday
Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic

Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport
Sandra Bullock ‘incredibly upset’ after arrest of ex-husband Jesse James’ son

Sandra Bullock ‘incredibly upset’ after arrest of ex-husband Jesse James’ son
Andrew Tate had suspicious activities going on in his house, reveal his neighbours

Andrew Tate had suspicious activities going on in his house, reveal his neighbours
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reportedly hit rough patch after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reportedly hit rough patch after World Cup
Edward Norton regrets ancestors enslaved people: 'Uncomfortable'

Edward Norton regrets ancestors enslaved people: 'Uncomfortable'
Victoria Beckham ‘happy’ to let Nicola Peltz call the shots for Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham ‘happy’ to let Nicola Peltz call the shots for Brooklyn Beckham
Lionel Messi wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira after Gerard Pique split

Lionel Messi wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira after Gerard Pique split