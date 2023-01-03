Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering

File Footage

Victoria Beckham wants to settle the ongoing fight with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz after a year-long dispute.

The former Spice Girls member is not “afraid” of a show down with wife of her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham as she believes a little more controversy wouldn’t hurt the brand Beckham.

An insider told Closer Magazine that Posh Spice wants to end the feud with Brooklyn and Nicola and start bonding as one family unit again.

The insider said, “After a year of bickering and tension, Victoria is finally at the end of her tether with Nicola and wants to put it all behind them this year.”

“She wants to see eye to eye with Nicola wherever possible but she’s not afraid to have a showdown with her,” the source added. “Victoria wants to lay all of their problems out on the table and try to get to the heart of the matter.”

“Brand Beckham is never short of any drama, whether it’s David’s Qatar controversy or people poking holes in Vic’s fashion empire – but she feels the least they can do as a family is stand by one another.”

The alleged fight between the ladies started at Nicola Peltz’ wedding to the aspiring chef when she chose not to wear Victoria Beckham’s designed dress.

Also, it was reported that Victoria allegedly hijacked the first song Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to dance on after tying the knot, making the Transformers star storm out of her own reception.