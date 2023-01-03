 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Leslie Grace shares her 'Batgirl' look after the film got cancelled

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Leslie Grace shares her 'Batgirl' look after the film got cancelled

Leslie Grace took to Instagram to share her Batgirl look in which she would have featured in the film Batgirl but that got cancelled unexpectedly, as reported by Mid-Day.

Leslie shared some behind-the-scenes pictures and clips from the filming of Batgirl on Instagram which also revealed her look that she was supposed to sport in the film. She shared about the year she has had in the caption of her post.

She wrote, "thank u for teachin' me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me. My gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part."

Batgirl was expected to release in 2023 on HBO Max in which Leslie Grace would have played the lead. The film had to be produced by Warner Bros. and DC Films. Though the exact reason behind the shelving of the film was not revealed, it was reported that the film did not fall in line with the new strategy being implemented by DC Films as well as HBO Max.

