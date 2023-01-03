 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Gangsta Boo passes away at the age of 43

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell was found dead on Saturday in her hometown Memphis, Tennessee. She was 43 years old at the time of her death and the cause of her demise has not been revealed yet, as reported by Fox News.

Lola's family released a statement about her death in which they asked for privacy and prayers to process her loss. Producer Drumma Boy said about Gangsta Boo that she was like a sister to him and told everyone about him as her blood brother.

Her family released a statement which read, "The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one."

Gangsta Boo was a Southern rapper who was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. She started her career at the age of 14 when she was noticed by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, and she joined the band by the time she was 15.

