Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Jeremy Renner was helping neighbours before he was run over by snowplow

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Jeremy Renner was helping his neighbours when he was run over by the snow plough.

The Hawkeye actor, 51, sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being involved in a snowplough accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, New Year’s Day and was airlifted to a hospital. He underwent surgery Monday, and afterward, he remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition at the time, via People Magazine.

The actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to local authorities.

A rep told the outlet on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, that Renner was “moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbour’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall.”

“So, he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out,” they added.

According to authorities, a family member was driving Renner’s vehicle when it got stuck due to weather conditions near his home. The actor got his snowplow, which weighed at least 14,330 pounds, to get the vehicle out, but when he got out to speak with the family member, the machine started to roll, hitting Renner, via The Hollywood Reporter

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak with his family member,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

Updating his fans of his progress, the actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed in Nevada. Renner appeared to be bruised and weary and seen with oxygen tubes in his nose. Wearing his glasses, the actor appeared to hold out his phone to take a picture.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

