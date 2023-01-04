Andrew Tate’s girls ‘didn’t look like they were being held against their will’

 
Andrew Tate’s neighbor believes he never held the women in his compound ‘against their will’ because they ‘all seemed quite happy and were always going in and out of the house whenever they liked’.

According to a report by the Mail Online, the neighbor Mihai Costicea who shares a wall with Tate’s residence claimed, “We all knew what was happening, it was not a very well-kept secret.”

“There were times when I would see some of the women living inside the bungalow completely naked and they didn't feel embarrassed about it at all. There were all kinds of things going on inside the house and it was obvious what it was being used for.”

“I only spoke with one of the girls, whose name was Bibiana and was from Czechoslovakia. She told me that they were all doing chat rooms but to be honest, they all seemed quite happy and were always going in and out of the house whenever they liked.”

Before concluding the neighbor also admitted, “We didn't get the impression that they were being held against their will.”

