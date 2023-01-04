 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico
Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico

Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous as she returned to Los Angeles from her fun-filled trip to Mexico with her friends.

The Friends star, who spent a joyful New Year in Cabo San Lucas, was papped at the airport with Jimmy Kimmel and Ozark star Jason Bateman.

The 53-year-old actor wore no makeup but still managed to look absolutely radiant with her wavy golden blonde hair perfectly falling around her shoulder.

Dressed up in an oversized black batwing cardigan featuring light grey stripes, Jennifer nailed a casual style statement. She also wore shiny gold jewellery to glam up her look a little.

Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico

The sighting came after Jennifer recently treated fans to her uplifting Instagram reel featuring a memorable moment of 2022.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, Jennifer posted a video with Adam Sandler as they sent some positive vibes to her 41.1 followers. She captioned the post: “Thanks 2022. 2023....ready, set, let's go. Happy New Year everyone.”

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate’s girls ‘didn’t look like they were being held against their will’

Andrew Tate’s girls ‘didn’t look like they were being held against their will’
Jeremy Renner was helping neighbours before he was run over by snowplow

Jeremy Renner was helping neighbours before he was run over by snowplow

Dionne Warwick slammed Snoop Dogg, Tupac’s misogynistic lyrics

Dionne Warwick slammed Snoop Dogg, Tupac’s misogynistic lyrics
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon hang out in sunny Mexico during beachy vacation

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon hang out in sunny Mexico during beachy vacation
'Look, I’m selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’

'Look, I’m selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident
Prince Harry's fierce critic says he never wanted to be king

Prince Harry's fierce critic says he never wanted to be king

Harry to name William as the royal who stopped him from meeting Queen in his book?

Harry to name William as the royal who stopped him from meeting Queen in his book?

Prince Harry's memoir is worse than royal family is expecting: report

Prince Harry's memoir is worse than royal family is expecting: report

Britney Spears 'panicking' as ex-husband is set to release his book

Britney Spears 'panicking' as ex-husband is set to release his book
Emily Ratajkowski 'hates' men who think they want 'independent' partner

Emily Ratajkowski 'hates' men who think they want 'independent' partner
Prince Harry does not 'see a day' when he can go to 'full time' royal life

Prince Harry does not 'see a day' when he can go to 'full time' royal life