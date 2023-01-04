 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Reese Witherspoon shares new year’s book pick for January 2023: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently opened up about the book pick for New Year, which she calls it “a wild ride”.

On Tuesday, the Sweet Home Alabama actress has recommended a whodunit novel for the month of January for her online book club.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Legally Blonde star first wished her fans and followers a “Happy New Year” and then mentioned about the new book, which she’s going to read this month.

In the caption, the Wild actress wrote, “New year, new book picks! I’m so excited to announce that our January 2023 Reese’s Book Club Pick is The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes, @anareyeswriter.”

Elaborating on the story, the Cruel Intentions star mentioned, “This is an absolute, can’t-put-it-down thriller that follows Maya who’s trying to prove once and for all that her best friend was murdered years ago by her then boyfriend, Frank.”

“As Maya digs further into Frank’s past and present, she finds a string of similar mysterious deaths,” noted the 46-year-old.

Reese pointed out that it’s truly “a wild ride that had me flying through chapter after chapter—which I think is the perfect way to kick off your year of reading”.

“I can’t wait to discuss the big twist of this novel once you read it! Join us in conversation all month long at @ReesesBookClub,” she concluded.

Following the book post, the actress fans share their views in the comment section.

“Thank you! Love your book picks!” one commented.

Another added, “Can't wait to read this book.”

