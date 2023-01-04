 
Justin Long gives tribute to girlfriend Kate Bosworth on her 40th birthday

Justin Long took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend Kate Bosworth on the occasion of her 40th birthday. Justin posted a tribute for Kate which she regarded as 'the best birthday ever,' as reported by Fox News.

Justin shared a carousel of pictures of him and Kate together with a sweet birthday wish in the caption.

Long wrote, "She is 40! She is also the best part of my day, every day – even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone – even when she’s suffering, she’s kind."

Long wrote in his caption, "She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest – because she is all those things. She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY."

Kate wrote in reply to her boyfriend's wish, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever."

Kate and Justin started dating in 2021 and made their relationship official in the summer of 2022.

