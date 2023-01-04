 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with multiple women in yacht
Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with multiple bikini-clad women on a yacht as he spent the holiday weekend in St. Barts, as reported by Fox News.

Leonardo was seen in a blue bathing suit taking a sun bath with multiple bikini-clad women. One of the models on the yacht was identified to be DiCaprio's friend Joe Nahmad's fiancée Madison Headrick.

DiCaprio was recently linked romantically with actor Lorenzo Lamas' 23-year-old daughter Victoria Lamas after he got out of his four-year relationship with actress Camila Morrone.

Victoria's father, Lorenzo, says about Leonardo and Victoria, "I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me."

He further added, "She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday – just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young."

Leonardo and Victoria were seen leaving the Hollywood hotspot together on December 20. 

