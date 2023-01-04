 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Gabrielle Union talked about her marriage with ex-NFL player Chris Howard in a recent interview and regarded the marriage as dysfunctional from Day One, as reported by People.

Gabrielle shared that she felt entitled to infidelity during her marriage. She also revealed that she was paying Chris' bills and the relationship shouldn't have gone further than the dating phase.

Gabrielle said, "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating. A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to it as well."

She further added, "I was paying all the bills, I was working very hard, and I felt like that's what comes, the spoils of riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought. It was just dysfunctional from day one."

Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard were married from 2001 to 2005.

