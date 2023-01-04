 
entertainment
Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently reveals that her dream has come true after being chosen as the brand ambassador for Armani Beauty's My Way perfume.

“It actually was a dream of my make-up artist (Melissa Hernandez) and me to work with Armani,” revealed Sydney in an exclusive interview with Vogue.

Sydney continued, “Since day one, we always said that was our dream.”

The Handmaid’s Tale actress revealed that her make-up artist first introduced her to the brand’s Luminous Silk Foundation and it’s no looking back ever since.

“I stopped breaking out from makeup because of it and I started experimenting with more Armani products,” stated White Lotus actress.

Sydney recalled she and Melissa became emotional when they got the opportunity to shoot a campaign with the brand in Morocco.

She realised that manifesting her goals had “proved to be a powerful tool”.

Talking to the outlet, Sydney mentioned, “When you ask these questions, I always feel like whatever I say is going to happen...so I have to think really, really hard about what my answer is going to be.”

Reflecting on her fame, Sydney explained, I'm still wrapping my head around everything that's been going on.”

The actress pointed out, “I've been working towards this dream since I was 11, and it's been a really long and hard journey.”

“I'm really grateful that I'm able to be in this position, finally,” she added.

