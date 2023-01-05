 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Marilee Feibig lambasts T.J. Holmes for lack of 'respect and sensitivity' on affair with Amy Bach

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Marilee Feibig lambasts T.J. Holmes for lack of respect and sensitivity on affair with Amy Bach

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Feibig is coming forward with her reservations on his relationship with Amy Bach

Marilee Feibig slammed T.J. Holmes for his open affair with Amy Bach, through her attorney Stephanie Lehman.

According to Enews, Stephanie Lehman has revealed that Marilee is dejected over Holmes and his GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach's affair.

Th overall statement contained information on their divorce process and Marilee's thanks to the outpouring support, however, Stephanie also said in the statement, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

The end of Holmes and Feibig's marriage comes more than a month after he was spotted in a couple of intimate outings with Amy.

