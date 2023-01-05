 
Netflix 'Stranger Things' Sadie Sink thinks winding up series is 'scary'

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has shared her thoughts on saying goodbye to the popular sci-fi series.

The 20-year-old actress who plays Max Mayfield in the series recently addressed what no Stranger Things fan wants to talk about. And it is the ending of the cult-classic series.

On Wednesday Sink appeared on The Today Show where she opened up on what it’s going to be like filming the fifth and final season.

“It’s going to be awful. It’s going to be horrible. These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is like — I mean, it’s family. People say it all the time, but I genuinely mean it,” Sink said.

“And to think that we have to kind of say goodbye to that security and knowing that we won’t be seeing each other for another season, it’s scary and sad, but I think it’s exciting to move on to the next chapter.” She added.

The Whale actress was on the series since the second season, starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

While all the details on the final season are still under the wraps, co-creator Matt Duffer previously revealed at a Hollywood event that he and Ross Duffer pitched the final season in a two-hour meeting.

“We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying.” he said.

Until the final season of Stranger Things is released, Sink can is seen doing her latest work, The Whale, which was released in theaters in December. 

