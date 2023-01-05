 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner surprises fans with bleached eyebrows, bold eyeliner look

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

File footage
File footage

Kylie Jenner never fails to impress fans with her gorgeous style statements and her latest pictures are proof.

The Kardashians diva, 25, took to Instagram on Wednesday and debuted her on-trend bleached eyebrows and heavy eyeliner look, leaving fans gushing over it.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post, “where we going ?”, and dropped a carousel of pictures clicked in the backseat of her car.

Kylie Jenner surprises fans with bleached eyebrows, bold eyeliner look

Kylie looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a monochromatic look, featuring a black denim top and denim pants.

The stunning mom-of-two styled her raven-dyed tresses in a chic updo, allowing some strands framing her face effortlessly.

Kylie’s bleached eyebrows transformation grabbed massive reaction online. The model’s 377 million followers flooded the comments section admiring her new look.

“ugh finally !!!!”, one user said in regards to Kylie joining the eyebrow trend, while another added, “Gorgggggg.”

Kylie’s makeup artist and close pal Ariel Tejada also commented, “We ate,” along with several flame emoticons.

The makeup mogul previously donned the contrasting brows look at the 2022 Met Gala.

