Thursday Jan 05 2023
Dave Bautista expressed desire to work with Denis Villeneuve

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Denis Villeneuve has another fan in the face of Dave Bautista as he revealed willingness to work often with the Dune filmmaker.

During an interview with GQ, the former WWE star said, "If I could be a number one [on the callsheet] with Denis, I would do it for****** free," he declared in the interview.

"I think that's how I could find out how good I could be. He brings out the best in me. He sees me in a different light and sees the performer that I want to be. That might be how I solve the puzzle."

Moreover, the 53-year-old bode farewell to Drax's role in Guardians of the Galaxy with relief as he wanted to move to less-silly parts.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," Bautista said of the role. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant.

It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

