Thursday Jan 05 2023
Meghan Markle blasts Prince William over 'pointing his finger' at her, reveals Harry's book

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Prince William and Meghan Markle once lost their cools at each other and exchanged some harsh words in a row about a comment Harry's wife had made about Kate of having "baby brain"

The Duke of Sussex, in his book, claims that in the run up to their wedding in 2018, Meghan brazenly told the Princess of Wales that she must have "baby brain".

The comment wasn't well-received and the foursome later met in a bid to try and move past the incident - but this led to a row between Prince William and Meghan, Harry claims in Spare.

Prince William's wife princess Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, just a month before Meghan and Harry's big day and was heavily pregnant at the time of the fitting. In the book, Harry reportedly recounts how Kate was upset - but Meghan apologised and explained that is how she speaks to her friends.

But Harry said William "pointed a finger at Meg", then allegedly blasted: "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here."

To which Meghan responded: "If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face." 

William's remarks reportedly left Meghan upset - especially as she was reportedly warned she wasn't close enough to Kate to make a remark about her hormones.

