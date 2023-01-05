 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Web Desk

Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

American-British influencer Andrew Tate, who is currently behind the bars, left fans in shock with his famous hand gestures in a viral video after his arrest.

The former kickboxing champion, who was detained on 29th December 2022 in Romania over his alleged involvement in human trafficking, left this followers guessing as he made Freemasons-like symbol.

According to some fans, Tate is usually seen making this gesture while communicating with his fans. However, it set tongues wagging as some linked his hand gesture to Freemasons symbol, sparking a ne debate about the accused.

The American-British influencer's fans do not seem to stop talking about him, and it is only about to increase as new debate hits the social media.

Eagle-eyed fans have seen the images of Tate in handcuffs as cops were taking him away. However, a new video shows what Tate had to say while the cops were escorting him out of his residence. As he was sitting in the vehicle.

Perhaps, the hand sign was his only way of communicating with millions of his followers worldwide. However, some may wonder what the hand gesture actually means.

The hand gesture is a metaphor for his pursuit of higher intelligence. It perfectly fits his motto of gaining enough knowledge to break the system. However, some fans also speculated if it was, in any way, related to Illuminati or not.

But the reality is much different. According to a report from “The Daily Star,” Tate’s hand gesture is derived from Yoga. It is also known as “Uttarabodhi Mudra.” It is a Sanskrit phrase that means the awakening of the intellect.

