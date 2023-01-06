 
Taylor Swift's Scottish cat Olivia Benson's net worth revealed

Singer Taylor Swift's Scottish cat, Olivia Benson, is the world's third-richest pet with $97 million net worth. according to a new report.

The superstar loves her cate the most, and the name Swift gave her is taken from the character played by Mariska Hargitay in the series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The cat has appeared in several music videos of her owner, as well as commercials, the most famous being one she made for Diet Coke in 2014.

Above Swift's pet is another cat, known as Nala Cat, worth an estimated $100 million. Nala has her Instagram account, in which she appears as a 'public figure' and has more than 4.4 million followers.

The first place goes to a dog, a German shepherd named Gunther VI, which is owned by the Italian media company Gunther Corporation and holds the title of the richest pet in the world with a net worth valued at 500 million dollars.

It's to mention here that the list oft the world's richest pets was made using Instagram analytics and the possible payday of the pet per social media post. In 2020, Swift posted a photo of Olivia lying on a couch, which garnered more than 2 million likes on her Instagram page.

On the list of richest pets were the dogs of Oprah Winfrey, Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke with $30 million; Pomeranian Jiffpom with $25 million; the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, with $13 million; and late actress Betty White's dog, Pontiac, with $5 million.

