Prince Harry was delighted 'balding' William's resemblance to Diana was fading

Prince Harry reportedly said in his memoir that Prince William's baldness was 'alarming', 'advanced than mine' and 'his resemblance to their mother had 'faded'.

Shortly after the alleged extract from his memoir surfaces online, Roy fans started attacking the Duke of Sussex.

One user said, "So Harry hates that William has Diana's look and felt his baldness will take it away?! Harry is a deeply sick and jealous thing."

The royal family was largely spared in Harry's first three episodes Netflix documentary.

The second volume contained mild attacks on William, which royal fans seemed to tolerate because two brother might have had some differences which was not a big deal.

But in his memoir, Prince Harry has targeted the whole firm especially his father and brother.

The Duke of Sussex looks determined to settle a score with his brother who he blames for his departure from the royal family.