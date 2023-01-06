 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was delighted 'balding' William's resemblance to Diana was fading

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry was delighted balding Williams resemblance to Diana was fading

Prince Harry reportedly said in his memoir that Prince William's baldness was 'alarming', 'advanced than mine' and 'his resemblance to their mother had 'faded'.

Shortly after the alleged extract from his memoir surfaces online, Roy fans started attacking the Duke of Sussex.

One user said, "So Harry hates that William has Diana's look and felt his baldness will take it away?! Harry is a deeply sick and jealous thing."

The royal family was largely spared in Harry's first three episodes Netflix documentary.

The second volume contained mild attacks on William, which royal fans seemed to tolerate because two brother might have had some differences which was not a big deal.

But in his memoir, Prince Harry has targeted the whole firm especially his father and brother.

The Duke of Sussex looks determined to settle a score with his brother who he blames for his departure from the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner walks out of hotel in style with Joe Jonas and their two young daughters

Sophie Turner walks out of hotel in style with Joe Jonas and their two young daughters
Taylor Swift's Scottish cat Olivia Benson's net worth revealed

Taylor Swift's Scottish cat Olivia Benson's net worth revealed
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of making jokes about his 'real father'

Prince Harry accuses King Charles of making jokes about his 'real father'
Prince William furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir

Prince William furious about Prince Harry’s claims in memoir
Hugh Jackman gets emotional remembering late father: Says filming 'The Son' was 'emotionally difficult'

Hugh Jackman gets emotional remembering late father: Says filming 'The Son' was 'emotionally difficult'
BTS RM calls out Korean media for reporting his private visit to temple without consent

BTS RM calls out Korean media for reporting his private visit to temple without consent

Mel B talks about her 'abusive' marriage

Mel B talks about her 'abusive' marriage
'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath

'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten expecting first child with spouse Benjamin McGrath
Prince Harry claims he 'killed 25 Taliban fighters' in Afghanistan: SPARE reveals shocking details

Prince Harry claims he 'killed 25 Taliban fighters' in Afghanistan: SPARE reveals shocking details
Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement

Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon attend 'M3GAN's' NY screening after engagement
Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate

Andrew Tate 'member of Freemasons fraternity' - influencer's secret hand gesture sparks debate
Kelly Osbourne angry on mother Sharon who shared newborn's secret name: 'It's no one's place but mine'

Kelly Osbourne angry on mother Sharon who shared newborn's secret name: 'It's no one's place but mine'