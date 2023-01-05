 
Jilly Cooper shares her views on Rivals’ TV adaptation: Deets inside

Jilly Cooper has recently revealed that viewers won’t be able to watch a racy adaptation of her 1980s book Rivals.

In a new interview with The Mirror, Cooper, who’s going to oversee Disney’s eight-part series, revealed that her novel will focus on sex, marriage and rivalry in a TV adaptation.

Cooper believed that today’s viewers “are much more rigid – much more censorious.”

“I don’t know about sex; you can’t say anything about anything. You dare not,” stated the 85-year-old author.

The writer jokingly added, “I think they still have sex, people? I don’t know.”

Cooper shared that she’s going to offer advice on the script and will also serve as an executive producer in the Rivals series.

The author mentioned that Rivals, which is the second book in her Rutshire Chronicles series, “is less steamy”.

In addition, the series is written by former EastEnders producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins.

Meanwhile, Disney+ earlier announced that they would adapt Cooper’s novel in August.

Rivals is a joyously mischievous roller-coaster ride, steamy in its love stories and packed with larger-than-life characters,” added spokesperson for Disney+ .

