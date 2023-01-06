The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ sets new streaming record on Spotify

The Weeknd has broken yet another record with his 2019 smash hit Blinding Lights as it has become Spotify’s most streamed song of all time.

According to Chart Data, the Canadian singer’s 2019 hit single has collected 3.335 billion streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed song on the platform ever.

The Weeknd has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You with 3.333 billion streams to become the No. 1 streamed song in the streaming platform’s history, according to the music-streaming service.

Blinding Lights also earned a Guinness World Record for the best-selling digital song of the year 2022. The Weeknd also broke the record again in 2021 with the single Save Your Tears, which currently holds the top spot.

The Save Your Tears singer, 32, also landed on Spotify’s most-streamed artists of the year list in 2022.

The Weeknd, who recently released his new song Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength) - the theme song from the Avatar: The Way of Water, has teased to drop a music video for song Is There Someone Else? on Jan. 7 to mark the anniversary of his album Dawn FM.



