Florence Pugh drops rare glimpse from her ‘fabtastic’ 27th birthday party

Florence Pugh ringed in her 27th birthday on Tuesday (Jan. 3). She shared some fun moments from her "fabtastic" birthday celebration and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress, on Thursday, took to her Instagram and posted a series of black-and-white pictures, offering fans a peek into her fun night.

Pugh, alongside the pictures, penned a length note and expressed gratitude towards her friends for making her birthday party so special.

In the detailed caption, the Little Women star began, “Well that was beautiful. The 3rd of Jan is always so crap as no one wants to do anything but splodge and nurse their NYE hangover.”



“Every year I’m astonished friends want to do anything! I’m so unbelievably grateful to all of you who came, it’s always a surprise! Beautiful people, beautiful way to start the year, beautiful day,” she continued.

Pugh thanked her fans and friends for all the wishes on her ‘special day’. She said, “I received them all and send kisses right back,” adding, “Thank you @thestandardlondon for hosting such a fabtastic night. @elli1276 you really went above and beyond to make it so special and I am so so thankful.”

Pugh also received birthday wishes from fans and celebrity friends. Her ex Zach Braff, who wrote, "Happy Birthday, Legend."