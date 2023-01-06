Kylie Jenner fans think she has parted ways with beau Travis Scott

 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced the reality TV star is no longer together with her beau Travis Scott as they spot clues indicating towards their break up.

Social media users have been speculating about the Kylie Cosmetics owner’s breakup for quite some time now as Scott is visibly absent from her Instagram feed.

Gathering all the clues and proof, fans took to Kardashian-dedicated message board to post a blind item from Deux Moi hinting at the lovebirds’ split as per The Sun.

"This a/b list rapper and his on-off makeup mogul gf and mother of his two children are def off and not together anymore,” the post read.

"They last celebrated thanksgiving together as a fam but since then it's just been her and the two little ones spending christmas and nye together while the a/b list rapper goes off doing his own thing."

"It's been [their] routine since she first gave birth to their first child but the rumors of him cheating def set her off the edge and they haven't been the same since,” it added.

One fan commented, "Yes but this is, like, common knowledge for anyone even remotely paying attention. No tea. It's obvious he hasn't been around."

"Kylie has been doormatted as much as khloe but somehow went under the radar. I hope she gets some respect for herself and moves on,” another penned.

