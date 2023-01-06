 
Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date

Julia Fox revealed she once went out with Drake on a date in his private jet.

The Uncut Gems star described the extravagant date with the rapper without disclosing his name during the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags -- it was just great," Fox detailed the lavish rendezvous.

However, she kept the name of her date secret initially and when asked to disclose his name, Fox said, "I can’t say. I really, really can't say but it was obviously an A-lister."

To this, the host told the model-actor that everybody wanted to know if it was the God's Plan hitmaker who took her out on that date.

"Maybe,” she said before jokingly adding, “shouldn't have given me that shot."

This comes after a year she revealed that she had gone out with Drake prior to her short-lived romance with Kanye West.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened," she said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

"We were just, like, friends hanging out... Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating," she added.

