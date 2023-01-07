Emily Ratajkowski reflects on past relationships with 'worst' men

Emily Ratajkowski reflected on her tumultuous relationships and her requirements from future partner.



In the January 2 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast, Emily Ratajkowski, who ended her four year marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard, discussed her past romantic relationships.

According to Enews, Emily told her guest Olivia Ponton, "I feel like I attract the worst [men]."

The 31 year old model recalled a recent conversation with a friend, and shared, "Sometimes I'm like, '[expletive]' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."

Emily was also linked to Pete Davidson in November 2022 after Pete's own breakup with Kim Kardashian.