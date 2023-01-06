 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Shania Twain feels ‘empowered’ after her explicit photo shoot: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Shania Twain feels ‘empowered’ after her explicit photo shoot: Here’s why
Shania Twain feels ‘empowered’ after her explicit photo shoot: Here’s why

Shania Twain recently opened up about her ‘nude’ photoshoot and how it recovered her from trauma of growing up in an abusive home.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show, Shania revealed that she made the decision to do a naked shoot for her album Queen of Me to feel “empowering”.

“I did a whole shoot as part of the album artwork where I’m completely nude. And it was really scary,” said the 57-year-old.

The singer continued, “I don’t really love my body. I don’t love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on or looking in the mirror at all at my body.”

Recalling the childhood trauma, Shania commented that she was sexually abused by her stepfather.

“My stepfather would fondle me up on the top and make me go without a shirt, and I was already maturing,” remarked the songstress.

Shania noted that she made this decision to “escape being in my own skin, but it’s the only skin I have so I don’t have a choice – otherwise, I’m going to hate myself for the rest of my life”.

“I’m so glad I did it. I was petrified, but once I flicked that switch and dove into it, I’m like, ‘I’m all in.’ I committed 100 percent,” stated the singer-songwriter.

She mentioned, “I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought. I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments.”

“It had to be vulnerable, where I felt that I was facing a fear of being judged, or being maybe even laughed at, at being embarrassed. But it was only empowering. It was really fabulous,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Dolly Parton honours friend Leslie Jordan in 'Call Me Kat': 'We're Happy That You're at Peace'

Dolly Parton honours friend Leslie Jordan in 'Call Me Kat': 'We're Happy That You're at Peace'
Lindsay Lohan speaks up about her childhood insecurities and marriage: Watch

Lindsay Lohan speaks up about her childhood insecurities and marriage: Watch
Prince Harry talks about 'best nine weeks' with 'funny Page 3 model'

Prince Harry talks about 'best nine weeks' with 'funny Page 3 model'
Emily Ratajkowski reflects on past relationships with 'worst' men

Emily Ratajkowski reflects on past relationships with 'worst' men
Jessica Chastain shares her thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s viral Oscar photo

Jessica Chastain shares her thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s viral Oscar photo
James Corden reflects on hosting The Late Late Show: ‘playing a character’

James Corden reflects on hosting The Late Late Show: ‘playing a character’
Glen Powell: Tom Cruise ‘deserves’ a Best Actor nomination for Top Gun: Maverick

Glen Powell: Tom Cruise ‘deserves’ a Best Actor nomination for Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Hanks shares his views on nepotism debate in Hollywood: ‘family business’

Tom Hanks shares his views on nepotism debate in Hollywood: ‘family business’
Hugh Jackman’s response to X-Men director Bryan Singer’s misconduct allegations

Hugh Jackman’s response to X-Men director Bryan Singer’s misconduct allegations
Nicole Kidman to headline Yellowstone creator’s upcoming CIA drama Lioness

Nicole Kidman to headline Yellowstone creator’s upcoming CIA drama Lioness
Poll finds 65 percent people 'not interested at all' in Prince Harry's book

Poll finds 65 percent people 'not interested at all' in Prince Harry's book

Jamie Dornan unnerved by Kenneth Branagh's impressive facial hair on set of their new movie

Jamie Dornan unnerved by Kenneth Branagh's impressive facial hair on set of their new movie