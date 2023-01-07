Andrew Tate trolled over by Rebecca Black for resurfaced music video

Andrew Tate was roasted by social media star Rebecca Black, who is popularly known for her viral song Friday in 2011.



An old music video of Tate resurfaced the internet after a Twitter user shared a clip of the music video for his rap song Sugar Daddy, flaming him in the process. Nearly a week later, Black joined the flurry of people baffled by Tate’s music career.

Taking a dig at the music video released around early 2019, Black referenced her own viral song – which has amassed over 163 million views on YouTube since its release and garnered a lot of hate in the process.

Rebecca Black quote retweeted the clip and wrote, “I was 13 this man is 36.”

However, fans were quick to point out that Tate’s music in no comparison to Black’s Friday, calling the former ‘worse’.

“I've never heard people use autotune to sound *worse* before,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Hey don't drag Friday. I still sing it every week,” said another.

“And you had way more confidence than this guy. Look at him lol. You can see he is cringing as he is ‘singing’,” pointed out another.

According to Vox, Tate, who once said he moved from the UK to Romania because “rape laws are more lenient there,” was arrested by Romanian officials on December 29, 2022, on charges of rape and human trafficking. The country’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT, said that Tate and his brother Tristan are suspected of having recruited victims for a criminal online porn scam.