 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance officially over?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

File Footage

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is not over, however, the duo’s romance is not “exclusive” either, an insider revealed.

A source spilt to Entertainment Tonight that The Wolf of Wall Street star and the supermodel are happy and content with their lives at the moment while seeing other people.

"Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things,” the insider said.

“They are not exclusive," the source said, adding, "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."

The source went on to reveal that Hadid "is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter."

"Her main priority is her daughter and keeping things positive and chill," the source spoke of Hadid and her girl Khai, whom she shares with ex-beau Zayn Malik.

As for DiCaprio, the Hollywood hunk is “having fun and prioritizing work and spending time with friends," the insider mentioned.

This comes amid claims that DiCaprio is romantically involved with model Victoria Lamas, who is “very smitten” with the star, as per her father Lorenzo Lamas.


More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner pays tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom after her sudden death

Kris Jenner pays tribute to Tristan Thompson's mom after her sudden death
Furious Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices in NYC

Furious Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices in NYC
Ana de Armas confirms exchange punches with John Wick in 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas confirms exchange punches with John Wick in 'Ballerina'
Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations
Andrew Tate trolled over by Rebecca Black for resurfaced music video

Andrew Tate trolled over by Rebecca Black for resurfaced music video
Chris Evans confirms his romance with Alba Baptista via cute video

Chris Evans confirms his romance with Alba Baptista via cute video
Kendall Jenner shows off toned abs during gym day with pal

Kendall Jenner shows off toned abs during gym day with pal
Kaia Gerber reportedly sees ‘long-term potential’ with beau Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber reportedly sees ‘long-term potential’ with beau Austin Butler
Netflix confirms renewal of 'Wednesday' for season 2

Netflix confirms renewal of 'Wednesday' for season 2
Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn complaining about being her sister

Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn complaining about being her sister
Alicia Keys talks about ‘conquering fears’ on family ski trip

Alicia Keys talks about ‘conquering fears’ on family ski trip
Tristan Thompson’s mom suffers heart attack: source

Tristan Thompson’s mom suffers heart attack: source