Saturday Jan 07 2023
Will horror movie 'M3GAN' stream on Netflix? Find out

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

M3GAN has released across the United States on Friday, and the horror genre-based movie makes new waves on the internet.

The sci-fi horror movie is about a lifelike doll powered by artificial intelligence that becomes overprotective of her owner.

Netflix release of Gerard Johnstone's directed movie is expected in either late 2026 or early 2027.

According to what's on Netflix, "As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

However, the movie will likely be available on the American streaming platform Peacock at the end of 2023 after its theatrical run because Universal Pictures owns Peacock rather than Netflix.

