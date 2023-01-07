 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over 'partner for life' Jake Bongiovi in latest post

Millie Bobby Brown had gushed over her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi as the two rang in the New Year together.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram as she shared a carousel of images, encapsulating her past year and wrote a loving caption alongside it.

In the post, Brown referred to Bongiovi as a 'partner for life.'

“endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us [heart emoji] let's do it again but better!”

Bongiovi, 20, responded in the comment section, writing, “Your year babe love you so much [heart emoji]”

According to People Magazine, Brown and Bongiovi have been open about their friendship even before making their relationship Instagram official (the app where they actually met) in November last year.

Bongiovi — who’s the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley — also paid tribute to his girlfriend in his own Instagram post which featured photos from their adventures over the last year.

“Love is all you need,” he wrote. “happy new year everyone [glasses clinking]”

Previously, the couple sparked engagement rumours in August 2022 when the Enola Holmes actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger on her date with Jake in New York City, in pictures obtained by Page Six.

However, one fan took to the comments under the photos of the couple posted by Pop Crave to point out that it might not be a diamond ring. "If that were an oval diamond it would have cuts in it to reflect light & sparkle, it usually isn’t completely rounded like that," the user wrote. "The clarity & color are not giving diamond either. Looks like moonstone to me."

