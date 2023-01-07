 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid stuns in first appearance since Leonardo DiCaprio sparks new romance

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

File Footage 

Gigi Hadid cut a stylish figure as she appeared first time after her beau Leonardo DiCaprio sparked new romance with Victoria Lamas.

The supermodel turned heads with her gorgeous looks as she stepped out in New York City in quilted oversized tan trench coat.

Hadid exuded glamour as she wore the coat over a grey turtleneck sweater paired with loose white pants while her blonde tresses were styled in sleek bun.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

The beauty’s winter fashion also consisted of brown boots and brown-tinted sunglasses. Completing her look, Hadid carried a small purse in her hand as she stepped out her car.

This comes after Page Six reported that Hadid has no issues with the Titanic star romancing other girls as the duo was never serious about each other.

An insider also alleged to Entertainment Tonight that Hadid’s relationship with DiCaprio is not over, however, the pair’s romance is not “exclusive” either


