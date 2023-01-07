 
Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

Shakira is seemingly “devastated” after noticing an old zoom interview video in which fans spotted her ex Gerard Pique‘s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The resurfaced video clip is from Gerard's interview which he did from home back in 2021.

It was recorded at his place that he shared with Shakira, and they were supposedly “happily together” at the time, reported Page Six.

According an inside source the Hips Don’t lie singer is “devastated to find out that this woman (Clara) clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

Shakira was away from home, as she was travelling with her and Gerard's children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were very much still together at that time.

It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined,” the insider added.

For the unaware, Pique and Shakira called it quits last year after living together for 11 years.

They lived together in Barcelona, Spain for eight year, but the singer was reportedly were moving back to Miami with their children

Shakira described the split as “incredibly difficult” in an October 2022 Elle digital cover story that published last September.

