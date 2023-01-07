 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations
James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations

James Norton has recently shared his experience of working with Harvey Weinstein on 2016 hit series War & Peace.

In a latest interview with Independent, Norton recalled the “encounters” with Weinstein on the set of series adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic Russian novel.

According to Norton, Weinstein was an executive producer on the show while it was directed by directed by Tom Harper. Paul Dono and Lily James were also featured in the show

For the unversed, the show was aired before Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment during an investigation by The New York Times that led to the #MeToo movement.

Speaking of Weinstein, Norton revealed, “He visited the set once when I was there, flew in for an hour, it was a handshake situation... but he was much more a suit in the office providing cash for the co-production. He didn’t have much creative contribution.”

“My personal experience of Harvey Weinstein was fine. He was bombastic, rude and blustery, all the things you expect from an old-fashioned Hollywood producer,” stated the 37-year-old.

Norton continued, “I never witnessed any of the abuse, but I’d heard about it. And like a lot of actors, I was privy to the rumours and the reputation and had moments of self-reflection like, ‘Why did no one do anything?”

Reflecting on the show, Norton pointed out, “It’s sad to reflect on the fact it took so many victims for something to happen.”

War & Peace was one of his last shows and I’m not going to lie, there were rumours about him. And now when you think back, how those rumours were there for decades – we weren’t the only show on which people were discussing Harvey had a reputation, an unsavoury one,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore addresses her co-parenting relation with ex-husband Will Kopelman
Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'

Prince Harry, Prince William warned they're making 'biggest mistake'
Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’

Cate Blanchett expresses her desire to work with Viola Davis ‘in any project’
Brad Pitt saves himself from running into Jennifer Aniston in presence of Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt saves himself from running into Jennifer Aniston in presence of Ines De Ramon
Kate Moss expresses indifference to nepo babies debate, hire friend’s daughter

Kate Moss expresses indifference to nepo babies debate, hire friend’s daughter
Alexandra Daddario calls her first meeting with hubby Andrew Form ‘magic’

Alexandra Daddario calls her first meeting with hubby Andrew Form ‘magic’
Austin Butler spills he will bring THIS person as a date to the 2023 Golden Globes

Austin Butler spills he will bring THIS person as a date to the 2023 Golden Globes
50 Cent confirms working on TV series with Eminem

50 Cent confirms working on TV series with Eminem
Bethenny Frankel roasts Prince Harry over his new memoir 'Spare'

Bethenny Frankel roasts Prince Harry over his new memoir 'Spare'
Whoopi Goldberg won’t do Sister Act 3 movie without Maggie Smith: Here's why

Whoopi Goldberg won’t do Sister Act 3 movie without Maggie Smith: Here's why
Harry Styles banks £7 million with sell-out global ‘Love On Tour,’ report

Harry Styles banks £7 million with sell-out global ‘Love On Tour,’ report