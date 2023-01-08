Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson believe in being friendly with exes: WATCH

Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson believe in being friendly with your exes: WATCH

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are on the same page when it comes to exes.

Kate Hudson appeared on The Drew Barrymore show on January 5, 2023, to talk about her recently released Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Hudson and Barrymore reminisced about their shared connection to the Wilson brothers. Kate famously dated Owen off and on between 2006 and 2009, while Drew had a romance with Luke between 1996 and 1998.

“We were talking about the Wilsons the last time you were here. I dated Luke,” Barrymore said to Hudson, who mentioned that she hasn’t heard from the brothers.

To which Barrymore responded, “Neither did I.” The two laughed about how elusive the Wilsons can be, Kate alluded to that in a comment, “I bet he is terrified that you would just be so open and he’s not,” and the two added in unison, “which is why it would be so fun.”

Barrymore then shared that she hasn’t shied away from calling her ex Justin Long, whom she dated on and off between 2007 and 2010, on her show’s season 3 premiere last September. The two even reflected on their romance during the emotional reunion.

The actress-turned-host shared that she thinks it’s so “fun to celebrate and champion your exes” even if “you may not have the same relationship.” At this point, the audience laughs and Drew jokingly asks, “Do you guys think it’s funny and why?”

Hudson added that she agreed with Drew. “On a serious note, we carry so much pain and with like pain of relationships ending, and your ego, and however someone, there’s usually someone who’s feeling a little more pain than the other. If you can’t get past that, and can’t move past that, you’re just holding it.”

She continued, “Love just changes form. You don’t just stop loving someone even in the worst possible scenario,” adding that save for some cases, “in relationships when things can go really South, there’s always a back to finding a place where you can have compassion and still feel that love just differently.”

Watch the conversation here:

Drew is currently single, as she divorced her husband of four years, Will Kopelman, in 2016, after welcoming two kids together. Kate Hudson was famously married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. She most recently got engaged to Danny Fujikawa in 2021 after five years of dating.

