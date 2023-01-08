 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Golden Disc Awards: Winner's list of 2023 revealed

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Golden Disc Awards has revealed the 2023 winner's list on Saturday.

The 37th awards ceremony was held in on January 7, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The awards honored music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.

Here is the list of Award Categories and winners:


Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): IVE

Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS


Best Digital Song (Bonsang): BIGBANG, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jay Park, MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, PSY

Best Album (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids


Artist of the Year: PSY

Most Popular Artist: (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids


Rookie Artist of the Year: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans

TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award: BTS


Best Group: TREASURE

Best Performance: SEVENTEEN


Best Solo Artist: BE’O, Younha

Best R&B/Hip Hop: BIG Naughty


Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo of Starship Entertainment

Thai Fans Support with BAOJI: BTS’s J-Hope

Thai K-Pop Artist: SEVENTEEN

