Golden Disc Awards: Winner's list of 2023 revealed

Sunday Jan 08, 2023
Golden Disc Awards has revealed the 2023 winner's list on Saturday.
The 37th awards ceremony was held in on January 7, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The awards honored music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.
Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): IVE
Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS
Best Digital Song (Bonsang): BIGBANG, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jay Park, MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, PSY
Best Album (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids
Artist of the Year: PSY
Most Popular Artist: (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids
Rookie Artist of the Year: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans
TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award: BTS
Best Group: TREASURE
Best Performance: SEVENTEEN
Best Solo Artist: BE’O, Younha
Best R&B/Hip Hop: BIG Naughty
Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo of Starship Entertainment
Thai Fans Support with BAOJI: BTS’s J-Hope
Thai K-Pop Artist: SEVENTEEN