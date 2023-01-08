 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS' Suga exposes his friendship tattoo '7' in a new post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

BTS Suga exposes his friendship tattoo 7 in a new post
BTS' Suga exposes his friendship tattoo '7' in a new post

BTS member Suga finally showed off his friendship tattoo '7' in his latest post.

In the shared shirtless pictures by Suga on his Instagram, ARMY was able to find the idol’s friendship tattoo '7' was engraved on his neck.

Suga is the only member of BTS who had not shown his unity tattoo and the last to be discovered by the ARMY.


The South Koran band BTS in June 2022 revealed that each member had gotten a '7' tattooed on different parts of their body as a sign of their brotherhood and unity among them.

Recently, the BTS leader RM in his interview shared that BTS members don’t like tattoos, but they all got a tattoo on different body parts.

"With that in mind, although we can’t reach a hasty conclusion, we will work very hard to reunite again soon and show what only we can do," RM added.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa named ‘hardest working musicians of 2022’ in UK

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa named ‘hardest working musicians of 2022’ in UK
Jessica Chastain recalls renting ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards’s house

Jessica Chastain recalls renting ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards’s house
Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews

Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews
Paris Hilton reacts to photoshop allegations on Britney Spears picture

Paris Hilton reacts to photoshop allegations on Britney Spears picture

Hwaeomsa temple releases statement regarding leak of BTS RM’s private conversation

Hwaeomsa temple releases statement regarding leak of BTS RM’s private conversation
Kim Kardashian compared to ‘an egg’ over her use of botox to stay young

Kim Kardashian compared to ‘an egg’ over her use of botox to stay young
Keke Palmer discovers acne solution: 'I found the secret'

Keke Palmer discovers acne solution: 'I found the secret'
BTS wins big with three awards at Golden Disc Awards 2023

BTS wins big with three awards at Golden Disc Awards 2023
Trevor Noah steps out in city with new girl after Dua Lipa dating rumours

Trevor Noah steps out in city with new girl after Dua Lipa dating rumours
Golden Disc Awards: Winner's list of 2023 revealed

Golden Disc Awards: Winner's list of 2023 revealed
Jane Fonda recalls the first time she met Tom Brady: ‘Completely starstruck’

Jane Fonda recalls the first time she met Tom Brady: ‘Completely starstruck’
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott part ways after the Holidays: Source

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott part ways after the Holidays: Source