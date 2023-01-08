Imran Khan doesn’t want 'anyone's support' in next general election

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party's women's convention in Karachi, January 8, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his demand for fair and transparent elections in the country, clarifying he doesn’t need “anyone’s support" in the electoral process.

“We need fair and transparent elections, not anyone’s support,” the deposed prime minister said while addressing a PTI women's convention in Karachi via video link from his residence in Lahore.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year, lamented about the country’s economic state and called for conducting transparent elections as the foremost solution to the crises.

“Reforms are needed after transparent polls. These incompetent leaders of PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] cannot introduce reforms,” the PTI chief said, slamming the ineptitude of the ruling coalition in the Centre.

Seeking a "true democratic setup" to conduct elections, the former premier addressed state institutions, saying: “I tell institutions that this is the time to manage the country. We want to bring a peaceful revolution through the ballot box.”

Hinting at possible political engineering ahead of the general elections this year, the former premier claimed that efforts will be made to bring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to power in Punjab.

“It is feared that political engineering will be carried out to weaken the PTI. Don’t do political engineering for God’s sake. It has done so much damage to the country,” Imran Khan said, warning all stakeholders that “Pakistan is slipping out of everyone’s hand”.

He alleged that people are forced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Balochistan and another game is being played in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he claimed, the PTI is the only political party at the federal level that can keep the country united.

“I am warning all powerful circles and institutions. This is the time to manage the country. It is slipping out of everyone’s hand,” he said.

